Archaeologists angry over ancient human relative remains sent to edge of outer space: Report

Archaeologists have expressed anger over the fossilised remains of ancient human relatives being sent to the edge of outer space for the first time. According to a report by Live Science early Wednesday (September 13), fragmentary remains of two ancient human relatives, Australopithecus sediba and Homo naledi, were carried aboard a Virgin Galactic flight on September 8.

The fossils were chosen by Lee Berger, a National Geographic Society explorer in residence. Berger, who is the director of Deep Human Journey at the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa, was instrumental in the discovery of both species.

The report said that a fragment of the collarbone of Australopithecus sediba was chosen for the trip and a thumb bone from Homo naledi. In a statement, Berger said the journey of these fossils into space represented humankind's appreciation of the contribution of all of humanity's ancestors and their ancient relatives.

The issues highlighted over the space flight

Sharing posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, biological anthropologist Dr Alessio Veneziano identified four main issues with this space flight- 1) The lack of scientific justification for the flight; 2) Ethical issues surrounding respect for human ancestral remains; 3) Lee Berger's access to fossils; and 4) The misrepresentation of the practice of palaeoanthropology.

Two important ancient human relatives packed and ready to go where no extinct hominins have gone before! #neverstopexploring! pic.twitter.com/rngRVQipef — Lee R Berger (@LeeRberger) September 1, 2023 ×

The Live Science report further said that the space journey had been roundly criticised for lacking a scientific purpose, especially since a malfunction on the mission could have destroyed the priceless specimens.

Dr Justin Walsh, a professor of art and archaeology at Chapman University, said that the effects of spaceflight on heritage items had not been an area of scientific study. Dr Walsh said that space archaeologists like him were interested in the effect of the space environment on items in space. "But I don't think we'd use a piece of heritage from here on Earth as a test article to see what happens to it," he added.

'This is not science'

Professor Sonia Zakrzewski, a bioarchaeologist at the University of Southhampton, posted on X that she was horrified a permit was granted for the space flight, and said she would use this expedition as an example in her class about unethical approaches. "This is NOT science," Professor Zakrzewski said.

Echoing her concerns, Dr Walsh said that the fossilised bones were not just "scientific specimens but the remains of our collective ancestors, we owe them respect."

