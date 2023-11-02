Canada limits immigration targets for 2024-2026 with view to contain housing woes

Canada has unveiled its immigration plan for 2024-2026, with the same targets mentioned in last year's 2023-2025 list, keeping in mind the prevalent housing crisis plaguing the country, media reports said citing the official data.

As per the official list, Canada is set to welcome over 485,000 new immigrants in 2024. The new target is 485,000 permanent residents (PRs), with an additional 500,000 immigrants planned each for both 2025 and 2026.

The plan was announced detailing the targets for each of the three immigration classes, including economic, family, and humanitarian. The announcement was made on November 1 in annual release from the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

In 2024, the Express Entry target is 110,700 permanent resident admissions, which will rise to 117,500 in both 2025 and 2026. Meanwhile, the Provincial Nominee Program is aiming for 110,000 immigrants in 2024, increasing to 120,000 each year for 2025 and 2026.

The goal for Spousal, Partner, and Children sponsorship is to admit 82,000 people in 2024, with an increase to 84,000 in 2025 and 2026. Similarly, the Parents and Grandparents Program (PGP) targets 32,000 newcomers in 2024, and it is expected to welcome an additional 34,000 in 2025 and 2026.

Canada's immigration challenges

Canada's immigration is driven by its economic necessity. However, the country has been faced with significant housing crisis. Earlier WION threw the spotlight on the country's housing crisis in a data-driven video report which can be watched here:

The country is also facing the challenges of an aging population and low birth rates, leading to economic and fiscal pressures.

These demographic factors result in a low labour force and economic growth, making it difficult to fund essential social services like education and healthcare, IRCC said in a statement.

The latest report came a day after Immigration Minister Marc Miller pledged to bring about major changes in the country's immigration system. “IRCC has been engaging with stakeholders and the public throughout the year to help shape the future of a stronger immigration system," the Canadian immigration minister said.

(With inputs from agencies)

