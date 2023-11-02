Teeth of children allegedly burnt by Hamas found under debris in Israel, minister shares images

Israel has released harrowing images showing children's teeth picked out by excavators in the Kibbutz Be'eri area of Israel. These children were allegedly targeted by Hamas and burnt to death.

Israeli Government spokesman Eylon Levy shared four pictures on X, saying they were pictures of children's teeth who were brutally killed in Hamas' attack in Kibbutz Be'eri on October 7.

Levy, in a comment alongside the images he shared on Tuesday (October 31), said: "These are the murdered Israeli children of Kibbutz Be'eri. They were tortured, dismembered, and then burned to death. Archaeologists are sifting through the rubble to find their teeth.

More than 1,400 people lost their lives on the Israeli side during Hamas’s surprise attack.

Children bear the brunt of war

The Isreal-Hamas war has been traumatic, particularly for innocent children.

The IDF had previously claimed that Hamas had 'butchered' children in Israel's border town kibbutz Kfar Aza. The Hamas has repeatedly refuted such accusations.

Children and elderly have also been among those reported kidnapped by Hamas militants.

Children in Gaza suffer too

Images from both Israel and Gaza have shown crying children running through the streets.

In Gaza, the bodies of dead children killed in shelling were covered in blankets and carried by their fathers in funeral processions.

"Nothing justifies the killing, maiming or abducting of children -- grave rights violations which UNICEF wholeheartedly condemns. Yet less than 72 hours after the outbreak of horrific violence in Israel, reports indicate that grave rights violations against children are rampant," UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said in a statement.

"Many children have been killed or injured, while countless others have been exposed to the violence," she added.

A 'health disaster' unfolds

Israelis, Palestinian are face challenges such as food and water shortages, mental health stress, and displacement-related health risks. The effects extend beyond war-torn areas to affect people worldwide.

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) raised concerns about the Gaza Strip, where vital supplies are running low due to Israel's total blockade following Hamas attacks.

Food and water shortages in the region are rapidly edging towards a dire situation.

Also watch | Israel kills 'another' Hamas Commander, 195 killed in Jabalia attack The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) warned of a lack of fuel for hospital generators in Gaza and stranded stocks of aid and medicine.

Dr Yasser Ali from the Shuhada Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir Al-Balah shared with Reuters the dire situation in Gaza, where the capacity of morgues is insufficient to accommodate the number of casualties. In Gaza City, preparations are underway to create mass graves due to the large number of unburied bodies.

