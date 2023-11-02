Israel strikes on Gaza refugee camp kill another Hamas leader

Israeli forces claimed to have killed another Hamas commander on Wednesday (Nov 1) in their second strike on Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp in two days.

Israel has ramped up air strikes on the Gaza Strip, what it calls the retaliation of Oct 7 attacks by Hamas, which according to the Israeli health ministry killed over 1,400 people.

In the last two days, Israeli strikes targeted the Jabalia refugee camp twice. The health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory claimed that the strikes have killed and wounded dozens.

Evacuations of people from war-torn region is underway, with passport holders from Australia, Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Finland, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Jordan, the United Kingdom and the United States being taken out.

As mentioned by news agencies, Gaza officials have said that the Rafah border crossing would reopen on Thursday so more foreigners could exit.

A diplomatic source said some 7,500 foreign passport holders would leave Gaza over about two weeks.

As per the Gaza health ministry, at least 8,796 Palestinians, including 3,648 children, have been killed by Israeli strikes since Oct 7.

Now, Israel again has claimed that its strikes killed two Hamas military leaders in Jabalia on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Israeli military said that the head of the Islamist group's anti-tank missile unit, Muhammad A'sar, was killed when fighter jets struck a Hamas command and control complex in Jabalia.

Jabalia is an area of Gaza that was set up as a refugee camp in 1948. However, the Israeli authorities claimed that the group had command centres and other "terror infrastructure under, around and within civilian buildings, intentionally endangering Gazan civilians".

The Israeli statement said that Hamas deliberately builds its terror infrastructure in close proximity to civilian buildings, intentionally endangering Gazan civilians.

(With inputs from agencies)