'Sponge bombs,' killer drones, and attack dogs: The many weapons Israel will use to tackle Hamas tunnels

Hamas's underground tunnels have been described as "Gaza Metro" by Israeli authorities. These tunnels which run for miles underneath Gaza have long been a source of anxiety for Israeli forces.

We previously reported that the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) will use an innovative weapon called the "sponge bombs" and special 'killer' drones to combat militants and their surprise ambush. Now, recent reports indicate that the military will use specialist units that include attack dogs.

'Sting' attack dogs and specialised units

As per The National report quoting officials in the Israeli military, specialist teams made up of Oketz or "sting" dog attack units and the Samur "Weasel" subterranean commandos will help deal with these tunnels.

These commandos, as per the report, have been trained in a specially built tunnel complex under the Negev Desert in Israel.

Reportedly, defence analysts have disclosed that the forces have used ground-penetrating radar and gravity detectors to accurately map out the over 500 kilometres spiderweb tunnel system under Gaza.

Israel has also formed a force of combat engineers to locate the tunnels. This force is called Yahalom "Diamond" has been trained to either destroy the tunnels or blow them up, to allow for a "hard entry" by the Samur and Oketz units.

The two units will drop into the tunnels that would likely have been blown open.

They will also use robots that have been developed by Tel Aviv company Roboteam. The company has developed IRIS, a 'throwbot', that boasts the capability to be operated remotely. The drone, which can provide critical insights and imagery from within the intricate tunnel network, is tailored to meet the demands of combat situations. It can even feature the capacity for attachments, such as weapons, ensuring enhanced capabilities for potential threats that may be seen during reconnaissance.

Alongside IRIS, Roboteam technology company has developed the MTGR (Micro Tactical Ground Robot). This as per reports, can navigate stairs and confined spaces like caves.

Gaza tunnels

As per Former Israeli military brigadier General Amir Avivi, "There is a whole city all over Gaza underneath with depths of 40–50 metres. There are bunkers and headquarters and storage and, of course, they are connected to more than a thousand rocket launching positions."

"It is a very complicated situation, and I'm not talking about the number of dead or number of kidnapped, namely the infrastructure of the lower city, of the tunnels, is a very delicate situation," said Omri Attar, a reserve major in a special operations brigade.

Hamas is believed to have dug some of the Gaza tunnel network decades ago, back in the mid-1990s. As per reports, these tunnels have evolved into a multifaceted infrastructure. Much of it stretches under civilian structures, and has exit/entry points in civilian areas.

Reuters reports that Israeli ground troops have also been trained to locate and seal off air vents and escape hatches leading to the tunnel openings.