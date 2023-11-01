'Your whole world stops': Israel vs Hamas war claims 42 members of a family; youngest victim three-month-old

Trigger warning: Some readers may find the details of this report disturbing. Discretion is advised

Wars often come at an enormous price for those caught in the midst. Away from the blood and the alarms of the Israel-Hamas war, a family in Minnesota is yet to come to grips with the massive price they've paid: 42 lives.

A week ago, a Palestinian American family in Maple Grove, Minnesota in the US, learned that they had lost 42 members of their family to the war.

Coming to terms

Tariq Hamouda and his wife still cannot fully comprehend that they've lost three generations of their family. Talking to CNN, Hamouda said that his wife, whose maiden name is Saqallah, lost four brothers, a sister, and their many children in what they claim were Israeli airstrikes. The explosions as per the family destroyed the Saqallah family compound in the Sheikh Ejleen neighbourhood of Gaza City on October 19.

"Up until last night, she is still denying (the loss)," said Hamouda.

Another member of the family, Eyad Abu Shaban, who lives in South Florida, says "It's like your whole world stops" after such a loss.

He told CNN that of the 42 family members they lost, the youngest was aged just three months, and the oldest was around 77 years. Among the deceased were medical professionals, including eye and ENT doctors who operated Gaza's prominent family-owned eye clinics.

No warning given

As per Tariq Hamouda, before the strikes, the family received calls warning of military activity in the area, but they were not asked to evacuate.

"They have bombed houses with warnings and without warnings," he said, deploring the fear, and confusion faced by Palestinians.

Hamouda revealed that his mother-in-law, who was standing on the balcony when the first strike happened, managed to escape.

"My mother-in-law said her sons tried to evacuate, but they had no time."

The Palestinian-American man said that a second strike obliterated the family house, killing dozens inside.

Hamouda and his family insist that the affected family members had no involvement in any militant activities and that they "had nothing to do with anything at all."

Abu Shaban underlined that their family consisted of ordinary civilians.

"We have no Hamas members [in our family]. They're just ordinary people: doctors and grandmothers and grandfathers and uncles and aunts and children," he lamented, adding "I mean, if you want to exterminate Hamas then you should go to the source."

Appealing for the violence to cease, the aggrieved family highlighted the human toll of the conflict and said, "We've never seen in this day and age where the whole world is watching innocent people just being torn apart. Families, whole families, just wiped off the map."

"I want everybody to know that the people of Gaza are just like them. They hurt, they bleed, they have families, they have feelings," added Abu Shaban.

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos, and videos.

