After Jordan, Bahrain recalls ambassador to Israel, cuts economic ties

Bahrain has recalled its ambassador to Israel and cut all economic ties with the country, according to a statement on the website of Bahrain’s lower house of parliament.

The move comes amid Israel's relentless war in Gaza.

“The House of Representatives confirms that the Israeli ambassador to the kingdom of Bahrain has left Bahrain, and the kingdom of Bahrain has decided to recall the Bahraini ambassador from Israel to the country. Economic relations with Israel have also been halted,” the parliament statement said.

“The parliament affirms that the continuation of war and military operations and the continuing Israeli escalation in light of the lack of respect for international humanitarian law prompt it to demand more decisions and measures that preserve the lives of innocent people and civilians in Gaza and all Palestinian areas," it added.

A source cited by The National confirmed that the statement was accurate.

No official confirmation to cut diplomatic ties has been announced by Bahrain's government.

Bahrain formally established ties with Israel in 2020 as part of the Abrahamic Accords. Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, in a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday (October 30) in Ramallah, conveyed a message of “solidarity and support”.

He urged Israel to implement an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Jordan withdraws diplomat

On Wednesday (Nov. 1), Jordan recalled its diplomat from Israel.

Amman has said it made the move in protest of Jerusalem’s bombardment of Gaza and the subsequent humanitarian crisis.

The diplomat would only return to Tel Aviv if Israel halted its war on Gaza and ended “the humanitarian crisis it has caused,” foreign minister Ayman Safadi said.

Jordan shares its border with the Israel-occupied West Bank as well as Saudi Arabia.

When Israel first came into existence on May 14, 1948, it came under attack from several nations, including Jordan.

Jordan, in 1994, became the second Arab nation to sign a peace deal with Israel, after Egypt did so at the historic Camp David accords.

What is Israel's reaction?

Israel said it regretted the Jordanian government’s decision, saying it was focused on waging a war against the militant Hamas group after their surprise attack on October 7.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to visit Israel and Jordan on Friday (Nov. 3)—his second trip to the region since the war first began.

Blinken's visit will not only solidify the US' support for Israel but also ensure a steady flow of humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies)