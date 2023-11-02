Gaza a 'graveyard' where parenthood is a 'curse': Israel-Hamas war claims lives of 400+ children every day

Trigger warning: Some readers may find the details of this report disturbing. Discretion is advised

In just the first 25 days, more than 3,600 children have lost their lives to the increasingly brutal Israel-Hamas war, reports the Hamas controlled Gaza Health Ministry.

Gaza, as per the UN's Children agency, has become "a graveyard for thousands of children", where more than 400 are killed or injured every day. Gazans say parenthood in the war-torn land has become a "curse".

The toll on innocence

As per global charity Save the Children, in just over three weeks, the ongoing war has claimed the lives of more children than all the world's conflicts combined could in the last three years.

In the crowded Gaza Strip, almost half of the 2.3 million inhabitants are under 18, and around 40 per cent of the dead, so far, are children.

James Elder, the United Nations Children's Fund's (UNICEF) spokesperson, says "Gaza has become a graveyard for thousands of children".

According to UNICEF estimates, every day, more than 400 children are killed or injured in Gaza due to Israeli aggression. In a statement, the UN agency said that around 3,500 children have reportedly been killed, while more than 6,800 have been injured due to the "ongoing bombardment".

"This cannot become the new normal," it asserted, adding, "Children have endured too much already. The killing and captivity of children must stop. Children are not a target."

The 'curse' of parenthood

"It’s a curse to be a parent in Gaza," said Ahmed Modawikh, who lost his 8-year-old daughter to the war, as quoted by news agency AP.

Another Gazan, Yasmine Jouda, who has lost 68 members in an airstrike on a four-story building in Deir al-Balah, summed up the situation in just nine words: "People are running from death only to find death".

It is not just Gaza, Israeli children have also become oblations to the bloodshed. When Hamas militants launched their attack on October 7th, about 1,400 Israelis were killed, among them babies and small children. Reports of allegedly beheaded babies and charred children's bodies shocked the global community. Of the more than 240 hostages, still stuck in the clutches of the militants, about 30 are children.

The tragedy of lost innocence unfortunately doesn't end here. Hundreds of innocents have lost their parents, many are left without a family.

"What did this tiny baby do to deserve a life without any family?" questions Jouda, whose one-year-old Milissa is now an orphan, having lost her mother to an attack.

A huge number of injured children, their heartbreaking visuals of being pulled from the rubble, all bloody or writhing on dirty gurneys in makeshift hospitals, are a haunting reminder of the massive cost wars have on 'innocence'.

(With inputs from agencies)