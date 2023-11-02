Russian President Putin signs law revoking nuclear test ban treaty ratification

Russia's President, Vladimir Putin, has taken a significant step by withdrawing the country's ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT).

This decision was motivated by Putin's desire to align Moscow with the United States, reported Al Jazeera.

On October 6, Russia declared its intention to withdraw from the CTBT to mirror the US, which had signed but not ratified the treaty.

This move came on the heels of unanimous approval by Russia's upper house Federation Council, with the lower house State Duma previously passing the bill in an accelerated vote. With Putin's signature, the legislation officially went into effect.

What's the purpose of CTBT?

The CTBT, established in 1996, aimed to outlaw all nuclear explosions, including live tests of nuclear weapons, but it faced challenges due to the lack of ratification by key countries.

While Putin's decision to withdraw from the treaty ostensibly aligns Russia with the US, it remains uncertain whether this action will lead to a resumption of nuclear weapons testing in Russia.

Putin himself has expressed uncertainty, stating on October 5, "I am not ready to say whether we really need to conduct tests or not." Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister, Sergei Ryabkov, has indicated that Moscow will continue to uphold the ban, resuming nuclear tests only if the US does the same.

Following the upper house vote, Russia conducted a "massive" retaliatory nuclear strike drill, involving missile tests from land-based silos, a nuclear submarine, and a long-range bomber aircraft, all overseen by Putin.

This move has raised concerns internationally, with the US expressing its dismay at Russia's decision. The US Department of State described it as a "disturbing" move that endangers the global norm against nuclear explosive testing.

The US suggested that Russia might be using arms control and nuclear rhetoric to pressure countries, particularly those supporting Ukraine in its conflict with Russian forces.

With the withdrawal from the CTBT, the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) remains the last bilateral nuclear weapons treaty between the US and Russia. Under New START, both countries conducted regular inspections of each other's nuclear facilities and limited warheads.

However, Russia suspended the treaty in February, and it is set to expire in early 2026. Although the US has informally proposed resuming talks on strategic stability and arms control, Russia believes that such dialogue cannot occur without a fundamental shift in the US's hostile approach toward Russia.

Putin's decision to revoke the CTBT ratification has significant implications for global arms control efforts, as it underscores the ongoing tensions between Russia and the US in the realm of nuclear weapons and strategic stability.