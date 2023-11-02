Ukraine endures biggest Russian attack since 'start of the year' with over 100 settlements targeted

Ukraine has endured the worst Russian shelling since the start of the year. As per Ukrainian officials, on Wednesday, more than 100 of the country's settlements were shelled by Moscow.

This, as per Kyiv, was the highest number of shellings it has borne in a single day since the Ukraine-Russia war began.

Biggest attack

Taking to social media, Igor Klymenko, Ukraine's interior minister, stated, "Over the last 24 hours, the enemy shelled 118 settlements in 10 regions."

This, he said, "is the highest number of cities and villages that have come under attack since the start of the year."

Ukrainian oil refinery ablaze

As per a Reuters report, a Russian drone attack set ablaze the Kremenchuk oil refinery in central Ukraine. The fire, according to Filip Pronin, head of Poltava region's military administration, was quickly put out. However, the extent of the damage is not known at the moment.

It also damaged power lines and an unnamed infrastructure facility, knocking out the power supply in three villages in Poltava region.

However, as per Kyiv, its forces have repelled Moscow's attacks in frontline sectors in the east and northeast.

However, as per Kyiv, its forces have repelled Moscow's attacks in frontline sectors in the east and northeast.

The Air Force said that its air defences successfully foiled attacks on military and critical infrastructure, shooting down 18 of 20 drones and a missile fired by Russia.

A new stage of fighting

In an article in The Economist, Ukraine's commander-in-chief, on Wednesday, warned that the war with Russia is moving towards a new stage of static and attritional fighting.This, as per General Valery Zaluzhnyi, will allow Moscow to rebuild its military power.

"This will benefit Russia, allowing it to rebuild its military power, eventually threatening Ukraine's armed forces and the state itself."

To continue their fight in the war that has already stretched to its 21st month, General Zaluzhnyi said Ukraine's army needed "key military capabilities and technologies to break out of this kind of war. The most important one is air power"