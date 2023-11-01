Russia denies US-Russian journalist's appeal against detention
Kurmasheva is the second US journalist to be arrested in Russia this year, after Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was detained in March for "spying" -- a charge that he and his employer vehemently deny.
A Russian court on Tuesday denied an appeal by US dual citizen journalist Alsu Kurmasheva against her pre-trial detention on charges of allegedly failing to register as a "foreign agent".
"(Kurmasheva) and her lawyer asked to change the measure of restraint from detention to house arrest. The court disallowed the appeal," a representative from the Supreme Court of Tatarstan told the Interfax news agency.
Kurmasheva, who works for the US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) media outlet, was detained by Russian law enforcement in the central city of Kazan earlier in October.
A court last week ruled to keep her in pre-trial detention until at least December 5 for the charge of failing to register as a "foreign agent", which carries a potential five-year prison sentence.
Her employer has called for her immediate release.
Rights groups have warned her detention marks a new threshold in Russia's campaign against independent media, which has escalated dramatically since Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.
