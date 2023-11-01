‘Don’t expect rapid success’ in offensive, says Zelensky; UN confirms death of over 9900 civilians in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday (Oct 31) warned against expecting rapid success in the country’s counteroffensive which aims to reclaim occupied land from Russia saying that Moscow’s forces are gearing up for a fresh wave of attacks in different parts of the frontline.

The remarks came as Zelensky has sought to rally his troops amid Kyiv’s gruelling months-long offensive. Meanwhile, several UN agencies addressed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) about the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

The UN human rights office (OCHA) said it has formally verified the death of 9,900 civilians in Ukraine after strikes on homes, schools, fields and markets, since the beginning of the Russian invasion in February 2022, adding that “the actual number is certainly higher.”

‘Don’t expect instant success’: Zelensky

“We live in a world that gets used to success too quickly. When the full-scale invasion began, many people around the world did not believe that Ukraine would survive,” said the Ukrainian president in his nightly address.

“Glory to all those who do not retreat, who do not burn out, who believe in Ukraine just as they did on February 24, and who has been fighting for unwaveringly.”

The Ukrainian offensive began in June and since then Kyiv has not reported much success on its vast frontline in the east and south, sparking criticism and impatience among some of the country’s allies in the West.

Zelensky also said that his troops have succeeded in diminishing Russia’s military strength in the Black Sea and that more support from his allies could lead to an ultimate Ukrainian victory over Russia.

“When we ensure even more security to the Black Sea, Russia will lose any ability to dominate in this area and expand its malign influence to other countries,” said the Ukrainian president. Russia often uses its fleet in the Black Sea to launch long-range strikes on Ukraine.

Sectors considered engulfed by the fiercest fighting in the east and northeast, include Avdiivka and Kupiansk – where Russia has been on the offensive in recent weeks – said Zelensky following a meeting with senior commanders.

Humanitarian situation in Ukraine

Ramesh Rajasingham, director of coordination from the OCHA told the UNSC, that Ukrainian civilians are suffering “horrendous humanitarian consequences” from the Russian strikes.

Around 18 million Ukrainians – over 40 per cent of Ukraine’s population require some form of humanitarian assistance, said Rajasingham, adding that as winter approaches, these “needs will be magnified.”

Humanitarian organisations are helping people to carry out household repairs and ensuring that water and heating systems are functional ahead of freezing temperatures, said the UN official.

The Russian military had been accused of methodically targeting Ukraine’s power and other critical infrastructure with missiles and drones during the last winter season.

The World Health Organization (WHO) verified over 1,300 attacks on health care, since the beginning of the invasion – more than 55 per cent of all attacks worldwide during the same period, said the official from OCHA.

More than 100 healthcare workers and patients have been killed since the beginning of September, according to the UN.

United States Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood, citing UN estimates said Russian attacks have reduced Ukraine’s power generation to roughly half its pre-war capacity. One day in September Russia launched some 44 missiles at energy facilities in six Ukrainian regions, said Wood.

Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia rejected claims that Russian airstrikes are hitting “civilian objects” and accused the Kyiv government of making up “lies about Russia” and blaming Moscow for “tragedies” in Ukraine to get more funding from the West.

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on Ukraine-Russia war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE