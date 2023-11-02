Koffee With Karan: Bobby Deol reveals he gave up on himself during the low phase of his career

Bobby Deol who has made one of the strongest comebacks in the B-town in recent years, opened up about how he withdrew from the industry when his films didn't work.



Bobby Deol said, “I gave up, I started self-pitying myself. I just took on drinking a lot, I was sitting at home. I used to keep cursing and saying, why don't people take me? I am good, why don't they want to work with me? I think I became so negative about everything, that there was no positiveness coming from me. I used to sit at home, my wife works. Suddenly I heard my son saying, you know Mom, Papa sits at home and you go to work everyday. Something snapped in me. I just said, no I can't! It was a slow process, when I got out of it, it took me time to get into the right mind frame to become okay. It can't happen overnight. My brother, my dad, my mom, my sisters, they were always there. You cannot always do anything while holding someone’s hand. You have to walk on your two feet. Then things started changing. I became more focused, more serious and when you focus and you have that energy in you. I mean I have gone and met so many people, I said to myself, I will go and meet people, tell them I want to work with you all. I came to you also, you still haven't worked with me "



The first episode of this season had Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone spilling details about their relationship and marriage like never before. The episode also addressed mental health issues and host Karan Johar too opened up about facing panic attacks in recent months.



Koffee With Karan Season 8 is streaming on Disney + Hostar.