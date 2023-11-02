At least 27 killed in Israeli strikes near UN-run Gaza school, claims Hamas-health ministry

Days after a massive attack by Israel on the Jabalia refugee camp killed over 50 Palestinians, Hamas said that Thursday (Nov 2) saw another such attack, this time near a UN-run school in this Gazan area. Hamas-led Hamas Health Ministry said that the air strikes killed as many as 27 individuals present there.

The ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra in a statement said the bodies of 27 were "recovered and a large number of wounded."

However, the AFP news agency could not verify the figures shared by the ministry even as the footage by the agency showed people running to save others from the bombardment as well as many running for cover.

Media reports also pointed to attacks by Israel on a UNRWA-run school in the Shati refugee camp in Gaza on Nov 2.

Israel's ground offensive on Gaza is now becoming increasingly intensifying. As per reports, the Israeli army on Thursday (Nov 2), with means of leaflets dropped on the Shati refugee camp in northern Gaza, directed residents to evacuate immediately.

Also Read | Canada limits immigration targets for 2024-2026 with view to contain housing woes

“Our forces will bomb Hamas terrorists with overwhelming force in the coming hours. We do not promise that there will be another message. Evacuate immediately,” the leaflet reportedly read.

Gazans displaced amid Israel-Hamas war

The heightened airstrikes have displaced thousands of people in northern Gaza, many of whom have sought shelter in the UNRWA-run school in the Shati refugee camp.

Around the same area about five Palestinians were killed in an earlier raid that targeted areas near these schools.

The footage widely spread on social media allegedly showed white plumes of the controversial white phosphorus being used on the school grounds. Palestinians were seen scurrying to douse the fire.

This comes as the air strikes have been seen attacking schools, hospitals, and civilian infrastructure as Israel blames Hamas for using human shields amid the ongoing war. lsrael bombs UN school, where thousands are seeking refuge, with banned white phosphorus. #Gaza_under_attack pic.twitter.com/icxzCtOZ5K — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) November 2, 2023 × The white phosphorus, when inhaled, can lead to lung injuries and suffocation and the use of it in war zones is highly contentious.

Earlier, at least six people were killed in mid-October in an alleged Israeli rocket that struck a school operated by United Nations' Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) in Gaza's Al-Maghazi refugee camp. The refugee agency had announced this in a post on X social media platform at the time.

(With inputs from agencies)