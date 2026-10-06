/‘Russian spies left faeces in Finnish MP’s toilet’? Bizarre home intrusions spark intimidation fears

Russia is facing what may sound like a bizarre accusation: sending its secret agents to defecate in the lavatories of Finnish MPs. Why, you may ask? As an intimidation tactic, purportedly in response to Russia's anger over Finland joining NATO. Finnish authorities are now investigating a series of suspected intrusions at the homes of members of parliament. This comes amid accusations that Russia could be staging an intimidation campaign targeting lawmakers.

The unusual allegations gained attention after reports that as many as 20 MPs had discovered signs that someone had entered their homes. One lawmaker reportedly found faeces in a toilet. Notably, Finnish police have not identified those responsible or established a motive. Helsinki police and the National Bureau of Investigation are conducting a preliminary inquiry, which officials say is still at an early stage.

Ben Zyskowicz, a senior MP from the ruling National Coalition Party, suggested the incidents could be intended to send a message to politicians. “It’s a way for the Russian intelligence service to show that people are being monitored, a way to create confusion or concerns,” he said, according to The Telegraph.

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No theft, but signs allegedly left behind

Parliamentary Speaker Jussi Halla-aho said a “significant” number of suspected intrusions had been reported. The incidents are believed to have occurred over a longer period, with some dating back about a year.

There were reportedly no clear signs of forced entry, and nothing appeared to have been stolen or damaged. Instead, MPs noticed small changes or objects in their homes that suggested someone may have entered while they were away. Halla-aho said such signs might have been deliberately left behind.

Finnish authorities have urged MPs to remain alert and report suspicious activity. The Finnish Parliament has also begun working with Helsinki police and the National Bureau of Investigation to establish the scale and nature of the incidents. Parliament's deputy speaker Paula Risikko said authorities should determine who was responsible rather than speculate.

Cold-war era tactic back in focus

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has said it is possible that a foreign power could be responsible for the suspected intrusions. While there is currently no official finding linking Russia to the incidents, the alleged use of unexplained disturbances inside private homes has echoes of Cold War-era intelligence tactics. Such operations were designed not necessarily to steal information, but to make targets aware that their private spaces could be penetrated.

In a method the US State Department has previously described as “home intrusions”, Russian and Soviet intelligence services have allegedly used similar intimidation techniques against diplomats, journalists and other targets, including moving personal belongings or leaving doors and windows open.

Finnish officials warn of threat to democracy

President Alexander Stubb has backed the lawmakers targeted by the suspected intrusions. “An attack on a member of parliament is an attack on democracy,” Stubb said, adding that such conduct should not be accepted.