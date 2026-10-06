/USS Dwight D. Eisenhower returns to port for aircraft systems assessment after Growler mishap

The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower is returning to Naval Station Norfolk for an assessment of its aircraft systems and equipment following a recent aviation mishap, Naval Air Force Atlantic said in a statement.

The Navy, in a Facebook post on Saturday (Oct 3), said the move reflects its approach to flight safety and operational readiness. Technical experts will assess the affected systems and carry out any necessary maintenance before flight operations resume.

“The decision reflects the Navy’s deliberate approach to flight safety and readiness,” Naval Air Force Atlantic said in a statement. “Navy technical experts will conduct a thorough assessment of the affected systems and complete any necessary maintenance before flight operations resume.”

The command said the aircraft carrier remains capable of conducting shipboard operations.

Growler Mishap: Two aviators eject during recovery operation

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The mishap occurred on September 28 at around 6:18 pm ET during aircraft recovery operations aboard the carrier off the Virginia coast. Two aviators assigned to Carrier Air Wing 3 had to eject from their aircraft during the incident and were quickly rescued by search-and-rescue personnel, the US Navy revealed at the time. Both were safely returned to the carrier and were undergoing medical evaluation.

Four other shipboard personnel were injured with "non-life-threatening injuries” and received medical treatment, the Navy said. One sailor was being transported to a hospital in the Norfolk area with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.