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USS Dwight D. Eisenhower mishap: 4 sailors injured, 2 aviators eject during aircraft recovery

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 12:03 IST | Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 12:34 IST
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower mishap: 4 sailors injured, 2 aviators eject during aircraft recovery

The USS Eisenhower is shown off the coast of Virginia, December 10, 2015 in the Atlantic Ocean. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

A mishap aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower off Virginia forced two Navy aviators to eject during aircraft recovery operations, while four shipboard personnel were injured. What did the Navy say about what caused the incident? All you need to know.

Four shipboard personnel were injured after a mishap during aircraft recovery operations aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower off the Virginia coast on Monday (Sep 28), the US Navy said.

The incident occurred at around 6:18 pm ET while the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier was conducting recovery operations, according to the Navy.

Two aviators assigned to Carrier Air Wing 3 had to eject from their aircraft during the incident and were quickly rescued by search-and-rescue personnel, the US Navy revealed. Both were safely returned to the carrier and were undergoing medical evaluation.

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What happened?

Four other shipboard personnel were injured with "non-life-threatening injuries” and received medical treatment, the Navy said. One sailor was being transported to a hospital in the Norfolk area with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The Navy did not identify the aircraft involved or provide details on what caused the mishap. It also did not immediately release further information about the condition of those injured or the status of the aircraft.

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The carrier was conducting flight operations

The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, homeported in Norfolk, Virginia, is a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier used for US naval operations around the world.

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According to USNI News, the carrier began early carrier-qualification operations after completing its most recent repair period in July and departed Naval Station Norfolk on the afternoon of September 28.

The incident occurred as the carrier was conducting aircraft recovery operations, a phase of flight operations in which aircraft return to the carrier and land on its flight deck. The Navy has not indicated whether the mishap affected the carrier's ongoing operations.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist and Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with five years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. She has e...Read More

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