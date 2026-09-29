/USS Dwight D. Eisenhower mishap: 4 sailors injured, 2 aviators eject during aircraft recovery

Four shipboard personnel were injured after a mishap during aircraft recovery operations aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower off the Virginia coast on Monday (Sep 28), the US Navy said.

The incident occurred at around 6:18 pm ET while the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier was conducting recovery operations, according to the Navy.

Two aviators assigned to Carrier Air Wing 3 had to eject from their aircraft during the incident and were quickly rescued by search-and-rescue personnel, the US Navy revealed. Both were safely returned to the carrier and were undergoing medical evaluation.

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What happened?

Four other shipboard personnel were injured with "non-life-threatening injuries” and received medical treatment, the Navy said. One sailor was being transported to a hospital in the Norfolk area with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The Navy did not identify the aircraft involved or provide details on what caused the mishap. It also did not immediately release further information about the condition of those injured or the status of the aircraft.

The carrier was conducting flight operations

The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, homeported in Norfolk, Virginia, is a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier used for US naval operations around the world.

According to USNI News, the carrier began early carrier-qualification operations after completing its most recent repair period in July and departed Naval Station Norfolk on the afternoon of September 28.