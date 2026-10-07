/MV ROYAD MAMMADOV attack: Indian Embassy in Romania steps in to help three Indian nationals rescued from Black Sea

The three Indian nationals rescued from the commercial vessel MV ROYAD MAMMADOV after an attack in the Black Sea are safe and receiving necessary assistance, the Indian Embassy in Romania said. The embassy said its representative met the three Indians following their rescue by Romanian authorities. Two of them are currently staying at a hotel, while the third is undergoing treatment at the County Hospital in Constanța. All three are in stable condition. The incident reportedly killed two foreign seafarers and injured several crew members.

Indian Embassy coordinates assistance

The Indian Embassy said it is working with Romanian authorities and other stakeholders to ensure the sailors' welfare and facilitate their return from Romania. “Two are presently accommodated at a hotel, while the third person is undergoing treatment at the County Hospital in Constanța. All three are in stable condition,” the embassy said in a post on X.

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The mission said essential items, including mobile phones, were arranged for the rescued sailors through the local agent of the shipping company. Indian food was also arranged through a local Indian restaurant.

An embassy representative met local police officials, the shipping company's agent and the doctors treating the injured crew members to coordinate further assistance.

Indian Ambassador to Romania Manoj Mohapatra also spoke with the three Indian nationals receiving treatment at Constanța County Hospital. The embassy said the hospital's chief physician confirmed that they were in good health and receiving necessary medical care.

India condemns attack on commercial vessel

India on Tuesday condemned the attack on MV ROYAD MAMMADOV, expressing concern over the safety of commercial shipping and seafarers operating in international waters.

The Ministry of External Affairs said two foreign seafarers were killed and several crew members, including three Indians, were injured in the incident. “The injured have been rescued by Romanian authorities and are receiving medical attention. The three Indian nationals, who were part of the crew of the ship, are safe,” the MEA said.

New Delhi thanked Romanian authorities for their swift response and for ensuring the safety of the affected seafarers.

India calls for dialogue and diplomacy

The MEA said attacks targeting commercial shipping and seafarers pose risks to global commerce and the welfare of people around the world. “The targeting of traffic in international waterways is severely undermining global commerce and the welfare of people across the world. We continue to call for dialogue and diplomacy to bring an end to the ongoing conflicts,” the ministry said.

India also highlighted its role in the 25-nation Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers, launched by India and Liberia during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The coalition aims to promote the safety and security of merchant crews and commercial shipping against targeted attacks.

Jaishankar flags risks to seafarers

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had also raised concerns over attacks on commercial vessels and seafarers during his address to the UN General Assembly last week.

He called for immediate restraint and de-escalation in the Gulf region, stressing the need to protect civilian crews and ensure uninterrupted energy supplies and global trade.