/PM Modi reaffirms ‘Viksit Bharat’ resolve, says ‘we will do it’ as he marks 25 years in government

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (Oct 07) reaffirmed his commitment to building a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 as he marked 25 years as head of government. “We will do it,” he declared as he reflected on 25 years of continuous service. Addressing the ‘Seva Jyoti’ programme at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, Modi expressed gratitude to the people, experiences and circumstances that he said had shaped his journey in public life. “Today, when I look back, only a feeling of gratitude emerges. I am grateful to every person and every incident that has taught me something or the other,” Modi said.

‘We will do it, we will do it’

Linking the occasion to India's development goals, Modi said the day was about reiterating the resolve to achieve the vision of a developed India by 2047. “This day is about reiterating that promise; it is a day to express that resolve which says, ‘We will definitely achieve it.’ We will achieve it; we will do it, we will do it, we will do it,” he said.

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His remarks came as he completed 25 years as the head of a government, having first taken charge as Gujarat chief minister in October 2001 before becoming prime minister in May 2014.

‘Those who made me fall taught me to stand again’

Reflecting on the lessons he drew from his political journey, Modi said both supporters and critics had contributed to his growth. “Whoever brought me victory taught me to be humble; whoever made me fall taught me to stand back up again,” he said.

He added that well-wishers had encouraged him, while critics pushed him to look deeper within himself. Those who supported him showed him “the power of trust”, while those who opposed him helped him understand “the power of democracy”.

Modi also acknowledged the contribution of RSS swayamsevaks and BJP karyakartas, saying he had never felt alone in his service to the country. “I respectfully salute every Swayamsevak and Karyakarta who continues to serve the nation with commitment and devotion,” he said.

From Bhuj earthquake to Chandrayaan and Covid

The Prime Minister cited several major events as defining moments in his journey. He said the 2001 Bhuj earthquake taught him to remain steadfast during reconstruction, while the Chandrayaan mission taught him how to rise after failure.

He also pointed to the Covid-19 pandemic, saying it made him understand the importance of the nation's collective consciousness. Modi further acknowledged the media for inspiring him to keep moving forward through what he described as “bitter-sweet experiences”.