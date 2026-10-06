/Mask mandate, quarantine: Plague scare in Russia triggers emergency measures but officials downplay concerns

Russia is monitoring a possible fatal pneumonic plague case after a laboratory worker died in Siberia’s Irkutsk region. While the world is tracking the developments, the US and UK have said that they are ‘closely monitoring’ the situation. While all eyes are set on Siberia, Russian health authorities are trying its best to reassure the public. It has already put nearly 200 people are under medical observation.

A 28-year-old female employee of the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and the Far East, identified as Darya Shipilova, was hospitalized last Tuesday with symptoms of severe pneumonia and died on Thursday. Reports indicate she may have been accidentally exposed to pneumonic plague via a broken test tube. The federal health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor officially classified the cause of death as "pneumonia of unknown origin." Initially, Irkutsk officials described the illness as a "particularly dangerous infection," but later jumped into action as the news triggered massive scare.

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Steps taken so far

The Irkutsk Aluminium Plant in Shelekhov mandated that all of its 2,154 employees wear face masks after the mysterious death of Darya Shipilova. Plant director Artyom Fominykh announced the mask protocol on Telegram, stating "Better safe than sorry" as conflicting information and rumors spread through the town. Fominykh later downplayed the mandate as a routine response to seasonal respiratory illness to prevent panic. Reports in The Kyiv Independent also indicated that the health authority has ordered personnel at fuel stations and retail businesses operating along the R-258 highway connecting Shelekhov and Irkutsk to wear protective masks. It also claimed that personal protective equipment, including face masks and gloves, were distributed to children, parents, and staff at local kindergartens and schools in the Shelekhov district. Some reports claimed that a major citywide community cleanup event scheduled for early October was abruptly postponed to mitigate public gathering risks. Officials in nearby Baykalsk also explicitly urged local citizens to temporarily avoid all non-essential travel to Shelekhov and its neighboring settlements, though the online text warning was later scrubbed.

Additionally, it was reported that five major hospitals in the Irkutsk region—including three municipal hospitals, a children's hospital, and a maternity facility—have been placed under strict containment protocols. But later, it was reported that the hospitals are operating under usual guidelines. However, local parents and residents in Shelekhov reported seeing health workers and individuals walking the streets in full protective suits, masks, and gloves. Neighboring countries, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Mongolia, have also ramped up sanitary surveillance at their borders in response to the situation.

Russia downplays plague rumours