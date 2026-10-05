/Russian lab worker dies of 'dangerous' plague infection after accidentally breaking test tube

Russia is monitoring a possible fatal pneumonic plague case after a laboratory worker died in Siberia’s Irkutsk region. Nearly 200 people are under medical observation after Daria Sh. died from an unspecified form of plague, The Moscow Times reported, quoting Alexei Tsydenov, head of the neighbouring republic of Buryatia. Irkutsk officials had earlier described the illness as a "particularly dangerous infection."

“There are no plague outbreaks in the republic, including in areas bordering Mongolia,” Tsydenov said, confirming that the infection was unrelated to the region. Daria Sh. was around 28 years old and worked at the Irkutsk anti-plague institute, according to the news outlet Lyudi Baikala (People of Baikal) and pro-Kremlin broadcaster REN TV.

The woman reportedly told medical staff that while collecting samples for testing, she accidentally broke a test tube containing live bacteria. She started showing symptoms of severe pneumonia in Shelekhov, near Irkutsk, and was placed on a ventilator before dying on Thursday. The district hospital was quarantined.

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Irkutsk region Governor Igor Kobzev wrote on Telegram, "All identified contact persons have been placed under medical observation. As of today, the contacts show no signs of illness, and their laboratory test results are negative." Local media reports claim the woman died of pneumonic plague.

US monitoring situation in Russia

Meanwhile, a US State Department official told Fox News that it was aware of the plague death in Russia and was watching the situation closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other federal agencies. The official called on Russia to reveal everything it knows about the matter.