/From Russian lab to quarantine: Mystery plague case puts world on alert | Gravitas

A mysterious death in Russia has resulted in a plague scare. Sending alarm bells ringing in the country and around the world.

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Darya Shipilova, who was working as a laboratory technician at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and the Far-East.

According to reports, she broke a test tube containing the pneumonic plague pathogen on September 25.

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Four days later, she was reportedly admitted to a hospital with symptoms of severe pneumonia.

She passed away on October 2.

Subsequently, an unspecified number of people who had been in contact with the deceased woman were examined and quarantined.

Parts of the hospital where she died were cordoned off, and an aluminium plant in the vicinity told its workers to wear masks.

However, the Irkutsk governor dismissed a possible link between Darya Shipilova's death and a lab accident.

While conceding that she died due to pneumonia, he claimed that its cause could not be determined.

He also added that no new cases had been detected and the situation remained stable in the region.

But, mystery around the incident persisted owing to conflicting statements from officials.

For instance, initially, governor of the neighbouring Buryatia region, claimed in a social media post that the woman died due of plague.

He later edited his social media post to say she had 'possibly' died of the disease.

On the other hand, Kremlin urged people to rely on its health watchdog's official statements.

But, why is this causing such an alarm?

According to the World Health Organisation, pneumonic plague is highly contagious and can be fatal if not treated early.

It is one of three major forms of plague caused by a bacteria called yersinia pestis and affects the lungs.

It can also spread from person to person through respiratory droplets from an infected individual.

Its symptoms include fever, headache and weakness, followed by rapidly developing pneumonia.

Patients may also experience difficulty breathing, chest pain and coughing.

U.S. and European Union are also monitoring reports of a possible plague outbreak.

However, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio maintained that there is no cause for alarm.

Now, it is worth noting that plague is endemic to Siberia, as the bacteria that causes it is present among small wild mammals in the region's vast wilderness.

Additionally, the first known human outbreak of this disease unfolded there.