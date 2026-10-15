/Japanese journalist arrested in Russia on espionage charges, PM Takaichi says 'no such fact'

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday (Oct 15) said that her country is not conducting any spying activities in Russia. The statement from the PM came after Moscow arrested Japanese journalist on suspicion of espionage. The arrest comes amid rising tensions between Russia and Japan following Russian President Vladimir Putin's August trip to the Kuril Islands, the Moscow-controlled Pacific archipelago that is claimed by both countries. The Soviet Union took the Kuril Islands from Japan in the final days of World War II, and the ongoing dispute has prevented the countries from signing a peace treaty formally ending their hostilities.

“There is no such fact,” Prime Minister Takaichi said, adding that “the protection of Japanese nationals is extremely important right now, and we intend to focus our efforts on that.” Takaichi added that details of Russian accusations remained unclear. “Each country’s domestic laws are different, so we do not yet know the details of what they call an allegation. Nevertheless, Japan will firmly convey its own position,” she said.

What happened?

Russian domestic security agency arrested a Japanese journalist from Sakhalin Island suspected of spying. The Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement that the Japanese man, who worked for the Hokkaido Shimbun newspaper, was suspected of gathering information related to Russia's defence capability on behalf of a Japanese intelligence agency. The Russian foreign ministry identified the Japanese reporter as Yuki Imai. In response, Tokyo summoned the Russian ambassador to lodge a protest over the arrest, with Japan’s Foreign Ministry urging “fair and impartial treatment.” Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Thursday that the Japanese government had not been able to contact the individual, but is working to arrange a meeting with the reporter “as soon as possible.”

The FSB released a video showing masked agents in black outfits arresting the man in a hotel room and then escorting him to a plane bound for Moscow. He was then shown facing a judge at the Lefortovo District Court, who ordered him to be held in custody for two months pending the probe.