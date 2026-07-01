/Takaichi's India visit: Decoding India-Japan Joint Vision for Next Decade and its eight pillars

As India prepares to host Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi from July 1 to 3 for the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, attention is once again on the Japan-India Joint Vision for the Next Decade, a 10-year roadmap that is expected to shape bilateral cooperation in the coming years. During the summit, Takaichi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to review the implementation of the framework, which was signed in Tokyo in August 2025. The roadmap seeks to deepen economic, industrial and technological cooperation through eight key pillars while supporting a 10 trillion JPY ($8 billion) Japanese private investment target in India.

What is the joint vision for the next decade?

The Japan-India Joint Vision for the Next Decade was adopted during the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit held in Tokyo in August 2025. It was signed by PM Modi and then Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. The roadmap aims to elevate bilateral ties into a deeper economic and high-technology partnership by strengthening cooperation across strategic sectors and linking Japanese investment with India's expanding industrial ecosystem.

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Here are the eight pillars of the India-Japan Joint Vision adopted by

1. Next-generation economic partnership

The two countries have set a fresh 10 trillion JPY Japanese private investment target after achieving the earlier 5 trillion JPY goal. The roadmap also proposes the India-Japan Industrial Competitiveness Partnership, investment desks in GIFT City, and an India-Japan SME Forum to strengthen links between small and medium enterprises.

2. Economic security and supply chain resilience

India and Japan proposed to deepen cooperation in semiconductors, critical minerals, pharmaceuticals, clean energy and advanced telecommunications. The plan also promotes local processing of critical resources in India to strengthen supply chains.

3. Next generation mobility partnership

The mobility aspect focuses on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project, which utilises Japanese Shinkansen technology. It also includes collaboration on Software-Defined Vehicles, next-generation electric mobility and AI-driven predictive maintenance for railway networks.

4. Ecological legacies and energy resilience

The roadmap supports clean energy through the Joint Crediting Mechanism. It includes green ammonia production, biomass-based biogas projects and cooperation between Japanese environmental AI technologies and India's Mission LiFE initiative.

5. High-tech innovation and digital partnership 2.0

The two countries will collaborate on artificial intelligence, Large Language Models, trusted AI governance, quantum computing and 5G and 6G Open RAN technologies. The pillar also advances the joint ISRO-JAXA LUPEX mission to the Moon's South Pole.

6. Healthcare and medtech integration

India and Japan plan to strengthen cooperation in medical device manufacturing, digital healthcare, clinical research, remote healthcare and regional health emergency preparedness.

7. People-to-people ties and skilled mobility

The roadmap aims to facilitate the movement of more than 500,000 people over five years, including 50,000 highly skilled Indian IT and engineering professionals under Japan's Specified Skilled Worker and Technical Intern Training Program visa schemes.

8. State to prefecture engagement

The final pillar promotes direct partnerships between Indian states and Japanese prefectures to encourage region-specific investment, manufacturing and infrastructure development based on local strengths.

During the summit in New Delhi, Modi and Takaichi are expected to review the progress made under the eight pillars and assess the roadmap's implementation.