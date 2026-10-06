/Israel was ready to shoot down FlyDubai flight fearing 9/11-style attack: Report

Israel was prepared to shoot down the FlyDubai plane that was almost hijacked with more than 150 Israelis on board, CBS News reported, quoting sources. Israel reportedly has a protocol for this kind of possible 9/11-style event, which involves shooting down a plane that could pose a threat to a larger area. Investigators have said that the Omani pilot confessed his intention to crash the plane into the Ben Gurion Airport. If the plane had gotten within a certain distance of Israel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could have ordered it to be taken down.

The co-pilot attacked the captain of the plane with an axe inside the cockpit last week to gain control of the plane. The plane plummeted 14,000 feet as the pilot lost control. The Captain fought the attacker long enough and was able to open the cockpit door, after which off-duty pilots steadied the jet, while passengers helped subdue the attacker.

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As the plane plunged, the Israeli Air Force tried to contact the cockpit. Upon receiving no response, a pre-established committee was roused and a command centre established. Israel scrambled fighter jets and closed its airspace. But it called back its jets when it learnt that the plane had diverted to Saudi Arabia when it was about 643 kilometres from Israel.

Israeli jets would have checked inside the plane

Sources told CBS News that if Flight 1073 had gotten within a certain distance, Israeli jets would have entered Jordanian airspace and gotten as close as possible to assess the situation in the cockpit. Then they would have checked in the cabin, and in case of panic on the plane, they would have reported back to the Air Force and the pre-established committee.

If it appeared to be a case of hijacking but with the hijackers silent and making no demands, they would have contacted the defence minister and the prime minister. In this case, Netanyahu is authorised to command forces to shoot down a rogue plane, which could kill many more in crucial government buildings or the airport.