/‘Not asked to provide information’: What Oman said about Flydubai co-pilot amid Israel’s checks

New details have emerged about the co-pilot who attacked the Indian pilot aboard a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Israel and Oman had earlier confirmed that the co-pilot, identified as Hamam al-Hammami is an Omani national. In a statement, Oman has said that the individual is an Omani national, born in the UAE. It stated that he worked for a limited period as a trainee at an Omani airline but he was barred after it was found that he used extremist websites on the internet. Oman added that he left the country after he was barred.

According to Oman, the co-pilot's mother is of Syrian origin, and he spent a significant part of his life outside Oman, including in the UAE during his father's employment there, in Syria with his mother, and abroad for his studies. He briefly worked as a trainee at an Omani airline, but Omani authorities later discovered his interest in accessing extremist websites and barred him from working in the aviation sector, after which he left Oman. Oman said it never received requests from other countries to conduct background checks on him for employment. It also noted that, under the aviation agreement between Israel and the UAE, flights between the two countries can only be operated by pilots who are UAE nationals or nationals of another country that has normalised relations with Israel, suggesting he may hold another nationality. Oman said it was not asked to provide information about him before his employment and would have shared the available information had it been requested. The authorities said this points to a possible failure in procedures under the agreement, including negligence, oversight or potentially deliberate disregard by certain parties.