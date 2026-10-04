/Flydubai attack: Israel’s security system under scrutiny as ministry admits no pilot background checks

Amid reports of security lapse over the flydubai incident, Israel's Transportation Ministry has said that it does not conduct background checks on pilots flying into the country and cannot guarantee that those flights are "100 percent" safe. However, reports indicate that in mid-2025, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unequivocally placed responsibility for the security of foreign airlines flying to Israel with the Transportation Ministry and its Security Division. However, reports said that officials argued that they lacked the necessary tools, authority and budget. According to a report aired Sunday morning by Army Radio, the Shin Bet relinquished responsibility for securing foreign flights in 2021, while the Transportation Ministry failed to assume that responsibility in practice. The State Comptroller reportedly pointed to the issue in a classified May 2024 report that remains under gag order.

“We are not an intelligence body that checks the intelligence background of foreigners,” a representative of the division said in a statement, according to Israel daily Ynet. “We have no forces abroad. We have no staff that checks every person there.” It added that background checks are left to the airlines. “Nothing is 100% when it comes to security,” it said.

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