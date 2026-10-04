/Omani pilots barred from Israel? Flydubai attack raises security alarm, puts spotlight on aviation rule

A major security lapse has surfaced in Israel after the Flydubai incident as it was revealed that the co-pilot, who attacked was of Omani nationality. According to the Powers for Collection and Analysis of Passenger Data of those Entering or Exiting Israel Law, 5783-2023 that was passed in 2023 stated that airlines will share complete flight crew details to Israeli security agencies. The data is then intended to be distributed to security agencies like the Shin Bet, the Mossad, and the Israel Police. Security officials confirmed that Israel did receive the complete crew manifest for Flydubai Flight FZ1073 before it took off from Dubai.

Though the law does not mention a ban explicitly, Israel prohibits pilots from nations that do not maintain diplomatic relations with Israel from flying into its airspace. This long-standing security policy applies to Oman and several other countries because Israel classifies them as “unfriendly states.” Following the 2020 Abraham Accords, this rule was formalised to prevent flight crews from non-normalised, non-signatory nations from flying sensitive commercial routes into Israel.

Some pilots who only hold sole citizenship from the following major categories of countries face the exact same restriction but those holding dual citizenship may be allowed. Countries that are generally banned are from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Oman, Algeria, Tunisia and Libya. Other countries from Asia namely Pakistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei are also banned. North Korea and Cuba are also banned.

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What happened?

Flydubai flight FZ1073 which was flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv with roughly 150 to 180 mostly Israeli passengers, experienced a violent, rapid dive, plunging between 14,000 and 17,000 feet in under two minutes. This happened when Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar was stabbed by his co-pilot, who was later identified by multiple media outlets as Hamam al-Hammami. As the aircraft plunged, the aircraft's cockpit transponder sent code 7500, the universal aviation signal for an unlawful interference or hijacking. This alerted neighboring air traffic sectors, including Jordan and Saudi Arabia, that the aircraft’s command systems were actively compromised. Despite suffering injuries, Indian pilot managed to unlock the cockpit door. As the cockpit door opened, passengers and crew entered the cockpit and overpowered and restrained the co-pilot. They safely diverted and landed the plane at Tabuk Regional Airport (TUU) in Saudi Arabia.