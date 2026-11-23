Iran has vowed to use "all available means" to counter the US naval blockade, describing Washington's action as an act of military aggression. The warning comes as Tehran reportedly prepares to send more than 14 oil tankers through the blockade in the coming days, raising the risk of a fresh confrontation.

Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said on Monday that Iran would not accept the US measures.

"We will certainly not tolerate these actions and will use all available means to counter US aggression," he said during a weekly press briefing.

Iran calls US blockade 'military aggression'

Baqaei argued that the US naval blockade and economic sanctions amounted to military aggression against Iran. He invoked Article 51 of the UN Charter, which recognises a country's right to self-defence.

"You should bear in mind that what the Americans have described as economic sanctions, an economic blockade and a naval blockade undoubtedly constitutes an act of military aggression against Iran," he said.

"Under these circumstances, Iran is entitled, pursuant to Article 51 of the UN Charter, to use any means at its disposal to defend itself."

The conflict began on February 28 after US-Israeli strikes killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran retaliated with missile and drone attacks across the region and announced the closure of the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Iran reportedly plans to send 14 oil tankers

Meanwhile, Iran is reportedly preparing to send more than 14 oil tankers through the US naval blockade in the coming days. The proposed operation, named "Operation Fereydoun", involves directing the vessels towards China.

Iran's Fars News Agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), published details of the plan. The Jerusalem Post reported the development, citing satellite imagery, vessel-tracking data and Iranian media reports.

The tankers are reportedly gathering near Kharg Island, Iran's main oil export terminal, which handles around 85 to 90 per cent of the country's crude oil exports.