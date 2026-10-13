/Delta flight from New York to Israel evacuated following bomb threat

A Delta flight from New York was evacuated at Ben Gurion Airport after an anonymous bomb threat was made on Tuesday. The plane was thoroughly checked in an isolated area of the airport following the message. The airport staff said that they found no evidence of a bomb on board the plane. Israel Airports Authority later announced that the suspected bomb incident had ended and normal operations had resumed.

The anonymous message claimed that the bomb was in the cargo hold of the aircraft. The plane was taken away from the terminal to avert any potential danger.

Flydubai incident

The incident comes days after the flydubai hijack scare where the co-pilot of the plane from Dubai to Tel Aviv tried to take control of the aircraft. He attacked the pilot with an axe, severely injuring him. But the Indian native managed to open the cockpit door, exposing what was happening inside.

The plane had plummeted to 14,000 feet as no one was in charge of the controls. Off-duty pilots steadied the plane while the rest of the crew and some passengers managed to subdue the co-pilot and prevent a major disaster.

Indian pilot saved the day

Indian captain Smit Machchhar was praised for his bravery and for opening the door despite being stabbed. Investigators found that the banned pilot wanted to crash the plane at the Ben Gurion airport. Hammam al-Hammami, the Omani pilot, was previously flagged for his radical views and banned from flying.