/Omani co-pilot showed extreme religious behaviour, refused to shake hands with women, reveals flydubai colleague

The Omani co-pilot who allegedly attacked Captain Smit Machchhar with a crash axe in an attempt to hijack and crash the flydubai Flight FZ1073 carrying 174 passengers, mostly Israelis, has been described as a ‘religious extremist’ by another fellow pilot who spoke to an Israeli newspaper.

Israel has called the incident an attempted “jihadist terrorist attack” and has directed its security and intelligence agencies, including Mossad and Shin Bet to launch an investigation.

According to a report by The Times of Israel, the fellow pilot, speaking to Israel’s Channel 16, said the Omani national had joined flydubai around eight months ago and that he prayed excessively throughout the day and even refused to shake hands with women.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

However, these allegations from a fellow pilot do not establish the co-pilot’s motive by themselves and will require a complete investigation by the relevant authorities.

After initial Saudi probe, co-pilot to be handed over to UAE

Reports say the initial probe is being conducted by Saudi Arabia, where the aircraft made its emergency landing, after which the co-pilot is expected to be handed over to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for further investigation.

Meanwhile, an Omani official reportedly confirmed to US-based media that the attacker, whose name has not been released, was born in Oman and holds Omani citizenship.

Saudi officials have confirmed that both crew members were hospitalised following the emergency landing at Tabuk Airport.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Thursday that the co-pilot is currently being questioned in Saudi Arabia.

“He’ll be, I assume, moved very quickly to Dubai,” Netanyahu said, adding that Israeli authorities will “join the interrogation and find out what happened there exactly.”

The UAE has separately ordered an investigation into the circumstances and motives behind the incident, including whether it was connected to terrorist activity or was planned in advance.

Emirati authorities said that the UAE law applies to crimes committed aboard aircraft registered in the country, even when they occur outside its territory.