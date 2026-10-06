/UEFA Nations League: France come from behind to thrash Belgium; Italy continue resurgence

Michael Olise starred as France stormed back from behind to thrash Belgium 4-1 in the UEFA Nations League on Monday, while Italy continued their resurgence with victory over Turkey. Dodi Lukebakio's first-half strike had Belgium on track for a first competitive victory over France since 1981, but Zinedine Zidane turned to his star-studded bench and the hosts produced a devastating late surge. Les Bleus struck four times in the final 13 minutes to keep Zidane's unbeaten record as coach intact as France edged closer to a place in the quarter-finals.

Desire Doue equalised with a low shot from the edge of the box before Olise pulled the ball back for Rayan Cherki to put France ahead as the floodgates opened, with substitutes accounting for all of the hosts' goals.

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Olise put the game to bed with a scruffy third goal before he grabbed another in stoppage time to round off a breathtaking turnaround.

"I think we played well at the end. The first half was difficult.. but we kept going and we're happy," Olise told TF1.

The Bayern Munich winger has been France's most influential player in the early stages of Zidane's reign, netting four times in his last three matches despite starting only once.

"It's a team effort. He (Zidane) brings his own ideas and we follow him. We've done well in these four games and we'll keep going," said Olise.

France hold a three-point lead over Italy in Group A1, with Belgium another point behind.

Zidane's team will complete their group campaign with games away to Italy and at home to Turkey next month.

Italy, who are rebuilding under Roberto Mancini, moved up into second place courtesy of a 3-1 win over Turkey in Bologna.

Gianluca Scamacca drilled Italy ahead only for Aral Simsir to level just after the hour. The Azzurri, who thrashed Turkey 4-1 last week in Bursa, secured another win at home with goals from Riccardo Calafiori and Pio Esposito.

"There was fatigue all around, and we struggled a bit. But we did well to score, and then to score again right after they equalised," said Mancini.

The 61-year-old, who led Italy to Euro 2020 glory, is back for a second spell in charge of a nation who have failed to qualify for the last three World Cups.

"We have to keep playing. We're currently in second place, and we'll likely have to fight to secure that spot in Belgium," added Mancini.

Northern Ireland remain top of Group B2 but had to settle for a 0-0 draw against Georgia after Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili saved a late Isaac Price penalty in Belfast.

Hungary are a point adrift following a 2-1 win over Ukraine in a match played in Slovakia.

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres scored for the seventh Nations League game in a row to give Sweden a 1-0 win in Romania. Graham Potter's side sit two points clear in Group B4 of Bosnia and Herzegovina, who beat Poland 1-0.