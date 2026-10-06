/Sourav Ganguly takes over as Delhi Capitals coach in 'exciting responsibility'

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise the Delhi Capitals has named former India captain Sourav Ganguly as its head coach. The announcement came on Tuesday (Oct. 6) as the franchise announced it on its social media handles. Ganguly has been associated with the Capitals since 2019 in various roles, including advisor and director of cricket for both the men's and women's teams. Ganguly is also expected to have former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh as his batting coach, but there has been no official announcement on the same.

Ganguly takes over as DC head coach

"I am looking forward to taking on the role of head coach in the IPL. Delhi Capitals is a franchise very close to my heart, and one that I have shared a strong relationship with over the years," said Ganguly in a statement. "I have worked closely with the owners, management, support staff, and players, which makes this an exciting responsibility for me. We have a talented group and have played a good brand of cricket in the recent past. I am looking forward to working with the squad, the new season, and building a strong and fearless team."

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DC in IPL over the years

The Delhi Capitals (then Daredevils) has been one of the eight original franchises since the inception of the IPL in 2008. The franchise, however, has never been able to win a title. With Ganguly at the helm, the Capitals will now hope for a change of fortunes. Rishabh Pant, who made his name during his time at the franchise, is also back in Delhi after spending a couple of seasons with the Lucknow Super Giants. Below are Delhi Capitals' results in each IPL season:

IPL 2008 - 4th place in league phase - out in semi-final

IPL 2009 - 3rd place in league phase - out in semi-final

IPL 2010 - 5th place in league phase - group-stage exit

IPL 2011 - 10th place in league phase - group-stage exit

IPL 2012 - 3rd place in league phase - out in playoffs

IPL 2013 - 9th place in league phase - group-stage exit

IPL 2014 - 8th place in league phase - group-stage exit

IPL 2015 - 7th place in league phase - group-stage exit

IPL 2016 - 6th place in league phase - group-stage exit

IPL 2017 - 6th place in league phase - group-stage exit

IPL 2018 - 8th place in league phase - group-stage exit

IPL 2019 - 3rd place in league phase - out in playoffs

IPL 2020 - 2nd place in league phase - Runners-up

IPL 2021 - 1st place in league phase - out in playoffs

IPL 2022 - 5th place in league phase - group-stage exit

IPL 2023 - 9th place in league phase - group-stage exit

IPL 2024 - 6th place in league phase - group-stage exit

IPL 2025 - 5th place in league phase - group-stage exit