/Suryakumar Yadav snubbed for Ranji Trophy by Mumbai, selectors explain reason

Suryakumar Yadav is staring at the end of his career, and the recent snub by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) isn't helping his case. The batter, who led India to the T20 World Cup 2026 title at home, was recently stripped of his captaincy and dropped from the side as well. Now, the batter hasn't been able to find a place in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad, with youngster Musheer Khan given preference over him, as informed by the Rajesh Pawar-led selection committee.

End of road for Suryakumar Yadav in domestic cricket?

The 36-year-old batter had expressed a desire to play red-ball cricket recently, but wasn't picked in the 16-man squad announced by the MCA for Mumbai's first Ranji Trophy match of the season.

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"If Surya were to be picked, Musheer Khan, who scored 96 for West Zone in the Duleep Trophy in August, would have had to be dropped. That wasn't feasible," reported The Times of India, citing a source.

The MCA selection committee head, Rajesh Pawar, however, has kept the door open for the veteran India batter to come back into the Mumbai team.

"Surya is available, but it was thought to go with the youngsters for the time being. He is obviously a big-match player and a proven performer for Mumbai. We just want him to get into rhythm by playing a few red-ball matches. Surya hasn’t played a red-ball match for the last 18 months, so we want him to have a few games under his belt, and then he can get into the team," Pawar told reporters.

Mumbai takes on Chandigarh at the Wankhede Stadium from October 11-14 in their first Ranji Trophy match of the season.