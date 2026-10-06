/Harmanpreet Kaur steps down as India women's skipper across formats as 'team is in a good place'

Harmanpreet Kaur, India's Women's ODI World Cup winning captain, has stepped down from her duties as skipper across all formats. Kaur announced the decision in an Instagram post on Tuesday (Oct. 6) where she mentioned that the decision was "difficult" but she's "leaving with peace." Harman led India in 51 WODIs, a world record 155 WT20Is, and five WTests as well. The 37-year-old became the India T20I captain in 2016, followed by Tests and ODIs after the departure of Mithali Raj. Her 171 not out against Australia women in the Women's ODI World Cup 2017 semi-final is considered one of the watershed moments in Indian women's cricket, which helped popularize the game like never before.
Harman steps down as India women's skipper across formats
Harman led India to multiple titles, including a Women's ODI World Cup victory in 2025. Announcing her decision, Harman wrote on Instagram: "This is not an easy decision. It carries years of memories, emotions, sacrifices, and moments that will stay with me for the rest of my life. I have given everything I had to this team and to Indian women’s cricket — my blood, my sweat, my time, and many times, a part of my own game and personal ambitions."
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Explaining her decision to quit captaincy, Harman added: "I leave the captaincy today with a heart full of emotions, but also with peace. Because I genuinely believe my team is in a good place. A team with talent, character, belief and a future that I am incredibly excited to watch and be a part of. I feel I have done my duty."
Harman's record as India captain
In the 51 ODIs captained - second most for India behind Mithali (155) - Harman led India to 30 wins, 19 losses, 1 tie, and one no result. In women's T20Is, Harman led India to 92 wins - the most for any skipper - 57 losses, 1 tie, and five no results. In women's Tests, India won four out of five matches played under Harman.
Harman, since making her debut in WT20Is back in 2009, scored 4,346 runs, and 3,416 of those came as the captain. In ODIs, she made her debut in March 2009 and went on to score 4,541 runs, including 1,804 as captain. In Tests, Harman scored 304 runs in 13 innings, including 266 as skipper.