/‘No Room to Experiment’: Shubman Gill wants India’s best XI in ODIs

Indian ODI captain Shubman Gill said there is no room left to experiment with potential players or playing XIs, with the 2027 50-over World Cup in sight. Gill added that with so much cricket being played across formats and levels, it’s challenging to field your best XI, which he wants to do in each game leading up to the showpiece event.

While India had their best and almost all first-team batters, barring Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya, available for selection for the recently concluded ODI series against the West Indies, they had to play their backup quicks, with main players like Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh committing to Asian Games duties in Japan.

Besides, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar — core members of the ODI setup for the 2027 World Cup — were also unavailable for the West Indies series. All, however, will be back in action for the five-match T20Is starting October 6.

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India handed debuts to Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, and Anshul Kamboj, played Ruturaj Gaikwad at number four, and eventually sealed the series 2-1.

“I honestly think there is not that much time to experiment; the combination that we want to play, hopefully, we get all the players that are available from the next series, and the combination that we would like to play in the World Cup, we want to start playing with that combination,” Gill said after India lost the third and final ODI in New Chandigarh by five wickets.

“I would say it’s been unfortunate, you know, with the injuries and with the scheduling with the other matches being around, it’s been a little bit unfortunate that we have not been able to play the bowling lineup that we would like to,” he continued.

Gill, however, embraced the chance to hand out India caps to newcomers and try the bench strength in the lead-up to the cricket spectacle in Africa in late 2027.

“I think it’s a good chance for the other players, you know, the players who might not have been in the team had the full-strength bowling lineup been there, so it’s a great chance for them to showcase their skills,” he said.