/IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: Shai Hope, Motie star as West Indies defeat India by five wickets

West Indies pulled off a stunning chase against India in the third and final ODI, chasing down 352 runs with five wickets in hand at the PCA International Cricket Stadium on Saturday (Oct 3). Captain Shai Hope led the way with a brilliant unbeaten 162 off 143 balls, hitting 17 fours and three sixes. He first built a strong partnership with Amir Jangoo, who scored 67 off 56 balls, to keep West Indies in the contest after John Campbell’s early dismissal.

After Jangoo departed, Sherfane Rutherford scored 24 before Keemo Paul added a quick 44 off 35 balls. Hope then took control of the chase, joining hands with Gudakesh Motie for a match-winning 62-run stand off just 29 deliveries.

Motie attacked the Indian bowlers in the closing stages and smashed Anshul Kamboj for a flurry of runs in the 48th over. West Indies reached the target with 10 balls remaining, completing their highest successful ODI chase.

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Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav and Naman Dhir took one wicket each for India, but the bowlers struggled to stop the visitors.

Earlier, India recovered from a poor start to post 351/7. KL Rahul led the scoring with a superb 129 off 80 balls, including 10 fours and two sixes.

Rohit Sharma added 92 off 85 balls and also became only the fourth opener in ODI history to reach 10,000 runs at the top of the order. Ruturaj Gaikwad contributed 57, while Naman Dhir and Anshul Kamboj scored 30 and 17 respectively.

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