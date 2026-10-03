/Kolkata finally wakes up: Thousands flock to Salt Lake stadium for historic India-Brazil clash

For days, there had been a strange question hanging over Kolkata. Where was the buzz? Brazil were in town. Five-time world champions. One of the biggest names in the history of football. Yet, in the build-up to their friendly against India, the streets had seemed surprisingly quiet. There were no overwhelming crowds. No city-wide sea of yellow. No sense that one of football's most decorated teams had arrived in a city known for its deep love of the sport.

But on Saturday, as the hours ticked towards kick-off, Kolkata finally woke up. And when it did, it made itself heard. The scene outside the Salt Lake Stadium was surreal. Thousands of football fans started making their way towards the venue, turning the area around the stadium into a carnival of colours, chants and anticipation. The most striking part was the sheer diversity of the crowd. There were children, some barely nine or ten years old, arriving with their parents. There were teenagers carrying the excitement of watching their footballing heroes in the flesh. There were young adults, older fans and parents who had clearly waited a long time for an occasion like this.

Different generations. One football match. One extraordinary evening. For some, it was about Brazil. For others, it was about India. And for many, it was simply about being present for a moment that they knew would be remembered. The atmosphere outside the stadium was electric. The quietness of the previous few days seemed to have disappeared completely. Instead, the roads around Salt Lake Stadium were filled with noise. “India, India!” The chant echoed through the crowd. Then came another. “Brazil, Brazil!” The two chants competed for space in the Kolkata night, creating a soundtrack that perfectly captured what this match meant to the fans.

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India supporters arrived wearing the national team's colours, while Brazilian fans proudly displayed yellow jerseys and flags. Some had painted their faces. Some carried flags. Some simply came wearing the shirts of their favourite players. And then there were the children, perhaps the most telling sign of what the occasion meant. For a nine- or ten-year-old football fan, watching Brazil live in Kolkata is not just another match. It is an experience that could become a childhood memory carried for decades.

They may not have seen some of Brazil's greatest legends play. They may know Neymar more than Ronaldinho, Vinicius Jr more than Ronaldo, and today's Selecao more than the teams that once dominated the world. But the attraction remains. The yellow shirt still means Brazil. And on this night, it was everywhere.

Kolkata finally found its football voice

The transformation was remarkable. Just hours earlier, questions had surrounded the level of excitement around the fixture. But outside Salt Lake Stadium, there was no such doubt. Football had taken over. Families walked towards the gates together. Groups of friends sang and chanted. Children held flags bigger than themselves. Fans stopped to take photographs, capture videos and simply soak in the atmosphere.

For many, the match was almost secondary to the experience of being there. Because this was not just India playing Brazil. This was Kolkata getting to host Brazil. A city that has spent generations arguing, celebrating and sometimes fighting over football had finally been given the kind of occasion it could embrace. And Kolkata embraced it.

A match that brought generations together

Perhaps the most beautiful sight was the number of families arriving together. Parents brought their children. Children dragged their parents towards the stadium. Some had travelled simply to give their kids the chance to see Brazil live. For the younger generation, these are the moments that can shape how they remember football. Years from now, they may not remember every pass or every chance.

But they may remember the walk towards Salt Lake Stadium. They may remember the noise. They may remember the Brazilian flags. They may remember thousands of people chanting around them. They may remember standing beside their parents and watching one of football's biggest teams arrive on Indian soil. And they may remember one simple fact: Brazil came to Kolkata, and they were there to see it.

From silence to carnival

The contrast with the build-up could hardly have been greater. There had been questions about the atmosphere. There had been discussion about ticket sales and prices. There had been an absence of the kind of street-level frenzy many expected. But perhaps Kolkata was simply waiting. Waiting for the moment to arrive. And when it did, the city responded in the language it knows best.

Football. The roads around Salt Lake Stadium became a meeting point for generations of supporters. The young. The old. The casual fan. The die-hard. The Brazil supporter. The India supporter. Everyone had their own reason for being there. But they shared the same destination. The stadium.

And as the chants grew louder outside, one thing became clear. Whatever had been missing from Kolkata in the days leading up to the match had finally arrived. The noise. The colour. The emotion. The anticipation. The football fever.