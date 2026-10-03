/India vs Brazil: Ancelotti's Selecao run riot in Kolkata, beat Blue Tigers 4-0

Brazil marked their first-ever friendly against India with a convincing 4-0 victory at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday, with Samuel Lino scoring twice while Estevao and Pedro also found the net. Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti fielded a star-studded starting XI featuring Vinicius Jr., Marquinhos and Estevao, drawing huge excitement from the thousands of fans who packed the iconic Kolkata venue.

India, however, showed little fear in the opening stages and managed to trouble the five-time world champions on the counter. Manvir Singh and Ryan Williams were particularly effective as the hosts looked to exploit spaces behind Brazil's defence. The pressure finally told in the 28th minute when Brazil opened the scoring. Estevao cut inside from the right and unleashed a low effort from the edge of the box that squeezed past Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu at the near post.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Brazil doubled their advantage just before half-time. Estevao again played a key role, sending a clever ball from the right towards Pedro, who fired a shot from an angle. The effort went through Gurpreet's hands and found the back of the net in the 42nd minute. India returned from the break with greater attacking intent and came close to pulling one back. Ryan Williams saw an effort cleared off the line, while Manvir Singh continued to look for openings as Khalid Jamil's side tried to get back into the contest.

Brazil, though, made it 3-0 in the 58th minute after capitalising on an error in India's defensive third. Bijoy Varghese's attempted pass towards the defence was intercepted, allowing Samuel Lino to seize possession and curl a superb effort into the bottom corner. Lino then completed his brace in stoppage time, producing another low finish beyond Gurpreet to complete a comprehensive 4-0 win for Brazil.

The defeat came during an international break in which India had earlier drawn 1-1 with Panama. Ryan Williams had put India ahead in that match before Panama levelled, with Jamil's side earning a result against a top-50 opponent after defending compactly and threatening on the counter. Brazil, meanwhile, entered the Kolkata clash after a mixed set of friendly results against Australia, winning one encounter 4-2 before being held to a 1-1 draw in the other.