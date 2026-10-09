/Cricket meets football: IPL legend Chahal backs Man United to turn things around in Premier League

Yuzvendra Chahal, the highest wicket-taker in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, remains confident about Manchester United’s chances of turning their season around. The Indian spinner, who has supported the club since childhood, believes the Red Devils can surprise their critics as they look to regain their form in the Premier League. Chahal recently visited Old Trafford to watch the Manchester Derby from the stands and experience the atmosphere surrounding one of football’s biggest rivalries. Despite the disappointing result, he continues to back the team and believes the current squad has the qualities needed to compete at the highest level.

Speaking to JioStar, Chahal pointed out the qualities that have impressed him about the team, expressing confidence in their ability to bounce back in the coming weeks.

“What I really like about this United team is the fight and the unpredictability. Matheus Cunha is someone I really admire, the way he plays with such energy, takes on defenders and keeps pushing the players around him. I genuinely believe this team can still surprise people. As a United fan since childhood, I’ll always believe in the team and keep backing them. That’s what being a football fan is all about,” said Chahal.

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After finishing third in the Premier League last season, Manchester United have struggled to find consistency this year and have collected just five points from their opening five league matches.

The Red Devils are winless in their last four domestic matches, recording two draws and two defeats. They suffered a disappointing 3-2 home loss to Brighton in the EFL Cup after giving up a two-goal lead in the first half. This was followed by a 1-1 draw against Fulham.

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Manchester United are currently 12th in the Premier League table and trail leaders Manchester City by 10 points. Head coach Michael Carrick has remained calm despite the speculation surrounding his position, but he will be aware that his team needs to improve quickly to get their campaign back on track.

