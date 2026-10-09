/AUS vs SA: Maddinson, back after decade-long Test hiatus, faces most balls by an Aussie opener, but for a duck

Australia included batter Nic Maddinson in the playing XI for the first Test against South Africa, and the batter failed on his return to red-ball cricket after a decade-long hiatus. Maddinson, whose selection stirred up a debate among former Australian cricketers, was out for a 33-ball duck in the first session of Day 1 (Oct 9) of the Durban Test. Maddinson's 33-ball stay is the longest for a duck by any Australian opener in history and the third longest overall among opening batters.

Maddinson faces most balls by an Aussie opener for a duck

Batting first after winning the toss, Maddinson, who last played for Australia in Tests in 2016 against Pakistan, walked out to bat with Travis Head, who had backed his selection call. Wiaan Mulder, famous for choosing not to break Brian Lara's 400-run Test innings record, dismissed Head (9) in the 8th over with the team total at 17 runs.

15 balls later, lanky Proteas all-rounder Marco Jansen went through Maddinson's defense to rattle the stumps – ending the batter's long and perilous 33-ball stay – now an unwanted record.

List of Openers with Longest Stay at Crease for a Duck in Tests Photograph: (WION)

At 24/2, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne joined forces and added 60 runs for the third wicket before the latter was dismissed for 37 by Mulder. Australia ended the first session at 84/3 with Labuschagne's wicket, with Smith at the crease on 25 not out.

Maddinson's career at a glance

Maddinson made his debut for Australia first in T20Is – against India in October 2013, scoring 34 off 16 balls. The Test debut came three years later in November 2016 – also against South Africa, but in Adelaide – where he scored a 12-ball duck in the only innings he batted. In his last Test, against Pakistan in December 2016, Maddinson scored 22 runs in the only innings he batted in.