/Tropical Storm Isaias could make landfall on US Gulf Coast, Florida declares emergency

Tropical Storm Isaias has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and could strengthen into the first hurricane of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season as it moves towards the US Gulf Coast.

US National Hurricane Centre upgraded Tropical Depression Nine to Tropical Storm Isaias early Wednesday. Forecasters expect the storm to strengthen quickly, with parts of the northern Gulf Coast facing the risk of strong winds, storm surge and heavy rainfall.

The storm could affect areas from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle, with Alabama also facing a growing threat as Isaias moves closer to the coast.

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Isaias could become the first hurricane of 2026

Forecasters expect Isaias to become a hurricane by Thursday. The latest forecast shows the storm could strengthen to Category 2, with maximum winds reaching around 110 mph.

The storm is expected to weaken slightly as it approaches the US coast. However, forecasters have warned that it could still bring dangerous winds, heavy rain, storm surge and flooding.

Isaias is expected to move east-northeast before turning towards the north and northeast. The storm could reach the northern Gulf Coast on Friday, with landfall expected later Friday or Friday night.

Hurricane and storm surge watches could be issued for parts of the northern Gulf Coast as the storm approaches.

Florida declares state of emergency

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 25 counties on October 6 as Tropical Depression Nine approached the Gulf Coast.

The areas facing the greatest risk include parts of the Florida Panhandle and northern Florida, where officials are preparing for strong winds, heavy rainfall and coastal flooding.

Alabama is also facing a growing threat from the storm. The National Weather Service has warned of possible high winds, storm surge, flash flooding, high surf and tornadoes as Isaias approaches the northern Gulf Coast.

Louisiana and Mississippi are also within the broader area that could see impacts from the storm.