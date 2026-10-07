Delhi Police detained Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday as Opposition parties led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge marched to Jantar Mantar to protest Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. TMC MP Derek O'Brien and several Congress workers were also detained near Janpath as the Opposition continued its protest.

The detention came as key Opposition MPs gathered in the national capital for a meeting chaired by Kharge. After the meeting, buses carrying Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Opposition MPs moved towards Jantar Mantar, the designated protest site.

The Opposition leaders also discussed drafting a letter to the CEC seeking an urgent meeting on the SIR issue.

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Rahul Gandhi said the Opposition decided to take its protest to Jantar Mantar after being told that they could not protest at the earlier location.

"Yesterday, they said we cannot protest there, so we are taking the protest to Jantar Mantar... Gyanesh Kumar will have to resign. I want 100 FIRs on me; every FIR is a medal," Rahul Gandhi said.

Heavy security deployed near Jantar Mantar

Heavy security forces were deployed at Nirvachan Sadan as the Opposition march continued, with security also stepping up around Jantar Mantar.

DCP Sachin Sharma said Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was in force at Jantar Mantar and protests or marches were not permitted without prior approval.

He said MPs arriving with supporters would be treated respectfully and according to protocol, while police would request them to leave voluntarily.

"Since all of them are MPs, we have to keep this in mind, and our behaviour towards them will be respectful and in accordance with proper protocol. We will request them to vacate the place on their own," Sharma said.

Rahul Gandhi detained, FIR registered after Tuesday protest

The latest protest came a day after Delhi Police detained Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several other INDIA bloc leaders following an hours-long protest at Akashvani Bhavan on Tuesday.

The Opposition MPs had marched towards the Election Commission's office to demand a meeting with the poll panel over the SIR issue. After police stopped the march, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other leaders continued their protest at the Akashvani Bhavan premises. The leaders were later detained after the sit-in continued for several hours.

On Wednesday, Delhi Police also registered an FIR against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, their supporters and other MPs following a complaint alleging that they entered the Akashvani Bhavan premises without permission during Tuesday's protest.

The Opposition INDIA bloc and other groups, including the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), are protesting against alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls and raising allegations of voter roll manipulation.

The Opposition has demanded the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar and has sought a meeting with the Election Commission over the issue.

The protests have also gained momentum amid reports of internal differences within the Election Commission, with other commissioners reportedly raising objections over decisions taken during the electoral roll revision process.