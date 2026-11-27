The Trinamool Congress has urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to revoke the suspension of its Chief Whip Kalyan Banerjee ahead of the reconvening of Parliament on November 30, arguing that his continued exclusion from the House prevents him from discharging his responsibilities as an elected MP and coordinating the party's parliamentary participation.

In a letter dated November 27, 2026, TMC's leader in the Lok Sabha, Abhishek Banerjee, sought the Speaker's intervention and requested early consideration of a motion to terminate Banerjee's suspension.

Banerjee was suspended on July 22, 2026, for the remainder of the Monsoon Session following a confrontation with women MPs from the breakaway TMC faction. The women MPs, including Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Mitali Bagh and Shatabdi Roy, had reportedly complained to the Speaker, alleging that Banerjee had used objectionable and derogatory language against them during a heated exchange inside the House. The suspension resolution was moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and passed by a voice vote.

The confrontation unfolded against the backdrop of a political split within the TMC following its defeat in the May 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. A group of the party's Lok Sabha MPs broke away and announced their intention to merge with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), while Banerjee continued to represent the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC.

Although the Monsoon Session was adjourned sine die on August 13, it has not been prorogued. The TMC's letter argues that Banerjee's suspension consequently remains in force despite the forthcoming reconvening of the House.

Citing Rule 374(2) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha, the party has pointed out that the House can terminate a member's suspension at any time through a motion.

The letter states that the continued suspension would prevent Banerjee from participating in parliamentary proceedings and fulfilling his responsibilities as the party's chief whip, including coordinating the TMC's participation in parliamentary business.

"In view of the forthcoming sittings, I request you to kindly facilitate the early consideration of a motion for termination of Shri Banerjee's suspension," the letter states.