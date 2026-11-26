The Supreme Court of India on Thursday (Nov 26) directed the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to strengthen front-of-package nutrition labelling on food products.

Ruling that public health holds larger importance than the interest of the industry, the apex court asked FSSAI to formulate single-phase front-of-pack nutrition labelling (FoPL) regime that would require red warning labels on packaged food products high in sugar, fat or salt.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran also directed FSSAI to provide separate hexagonal symbols for each of the three nutrients in place of a single combined symbol.

Products exceeding prescribed thresholds for sugar, salt or saturated fat will have to label warning of – “HIGH SUGAR”, “HIGH SALT” or “HIGH FAT”.

The bench said that packaged foods continued to be sold without consumers being adequately informed about their nutritional content, which came at the cost of public health, particularly that of children.

“We have issued some directions which we feel, if implemented, will lead to healthier children. If taken in the right spirit, it will take the country to healthier times,” said Justice Pardiwala while reading out the operative part of the judgment.

The Supreme Court gave the food regulator four months to finalise the draft regulations.

Front-of-package nutrition labelling specifies nutritional information, enabling consumers to make informed purchasing decisions and adopt healthier eating habits.