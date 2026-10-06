/Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi detained at Akashvani Bhavan amid protest against CEC

Delhi Police detained Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several other INDIA bloc leaders on Tuesday (Oct 06) as they cleared the Akashvani Bhavan premises, where Opposition MPs had been protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and MP Deepender Singh Hooda were also among those detained during the police action. The Opposition leaders have been demanding Kumar’s resignation and questioning the revision of electoral rolls.

The Congress shared a series of posts on X criticising the detention of protesters, accusing the Centre of shielding Gyanesh Kumar and using force against the demonstrators.

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“When peaceful dissent is met with detention and mistreatment, one question stands above all: What is the government afraid of?” one of the posts reads.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi said the INDIA bloc would continue its protest at Akashvani Bhavan and urged the Delhi Police to provide an alternative venue if it had objections to the demonstration.

"We don't have any problem with protesting here. We will continue our protests here. If they (Delhi Police) are uncomfortable with us protesting here, they can provide us with another place to protest. The Constitution allows us to lodge a protest," Gandhi told reporters.

On Tuesday, the protest began after INDIA bloc MPs marched towards Nirvachan Sadan, the headquarters of the Election Commission of India. Police stopped them with barricades, following which the Opposition leaders moved to the nearby Akashvani complex, around 100 metres from the poll panel's office, and staged a sit-in.

Several MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, were seen climbing the barricades as they attempted to proceed towards the Election Commission headquarters.

Leaders from several INDIA bloc parties took part in the demonstration, which is part of the Opposition's broader "Save Democracy" campaign. The campaign includes protests and public programmes against the Election Commission, with the revision of electoral rolls being one of the key issues raised by the Opposition.