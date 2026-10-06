/Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit named next IAF chief, to take charge on October 31

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit has been named the next Chief of the Air Staff and will take over command of the Indian Air Force as its 29th chief.

Dixit is currently serving as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff. He will assume the rank of Air Chief Marshal when he takes charge, succeeding Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh.

Singh is set to retire on October 31, 2026, after which Dixit will take over as head of the IAF.

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Dixit has been awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), Vayu Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) for his service.

From fighter pilot to top IAF post

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, 59, has had a long career in the Indian Air Force, with extensive experience in fighter operations, training and strategic assignments. He is set to remain in the top post until December 31, 2028.

Dixit joined the IAF’s fighter stream in December 1986 after training at the National Defence Academy. He also attended the Defence Services Staff College and the National Defence College.

With more than 3,500 hours of flying experience, Dixit is an Experimental Test Pilot as well as a Qualified Flying Instructor. He has flown and commanded fighter units during his service, including a Mirage 2000 squadron and a frontline fighter base in the Western sector. He also led a premier fighter training base.

Over the years, he has served in several important operational and strategic positions. These include the post of Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CISC) at Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff and Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Central Air Command.

His operational experience includes participation in Operation Safed Sagar and Operation Rakshak, two major operations carried out by the Indian Air Force during his career.