An intense and unusually early cold wave has tightened its grip on Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, with temperatures plunging several degrees below the freezing point across most parts of the two regions. Shopian recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the Kashmir Valley at -4.2°C, while Dras in Ladakh shivered at a bone-chilling -10.4°C.

Srinagar also experienced its coldest night of the season so far, with the minimum temperature settling at -1.9°C, around 2 degrees below the seasonal average. At Srinagar Airport, the mercury dipped further to -2.2°C.

The sharp drop in temperatures has disrupted normal morning activities, with frost covering roads, rooftops and open spaces across several areas. Residents have begun relying on traditional winter essentials, including pherans (woollen cloaks) and kangris (traditional fire pots), along with electric heating appliances, to cope with the biting cold.

South Kashmir has witnessed some of the sharpest temperature declines, with Shopian emerging as the coldest inhabited area in the Valley.

According to Meteorological Department data, Pahalgam recorded a minimum of -3.6°C, followed by Pulwama at -3.5°C, Anantnag at -2.8°C, Qazigund at -2.4°C, Kulgam at -0.4°C and Kokernag at -0.2°C.

In North and Central Kashmir, temperatures also remained close to or below the freezing point. Budgam and Awantipora recorded -2.4°C each, while Kupwara registered -2.0°C, Bandipora -1.5°C, Ganderbal -0.5°C and Baramulla -0.1°C. Gulmarg recorded 0.0°C, while Sonamarg registered a relatively higher minimum of 0.3°C.

The cold wave has been particularly severe across the high-altitude areas of Ladakh, where temperatures have fallen sharply, freezing water sources and restricting outdoor activities.

Dras recorded a minimum temperature of -10.4°C, followed by Nyoma at -9.8°C, Leh at -8.6°C and Kargil at -7.2°C, indicating the onset of severe winter conditions across the cold desert region.

In contrast, the Jammu division experienced comparatively milder nighttime temperatures, although higher-altitude areas also witnessed a noticeable chill.

Bhaderwah was the coldest in the division at 3.2°C, followed by Udhampur at 6.0°C, Poonch at 6.1°C, Samba at 7.4°C, Reasi at 7.5°C and Jammu city at 9.8°C.

According to the Meteorological Department, no rainfall or snowfall was recorded anywhere across Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh during the past 24 hours.