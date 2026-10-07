/Four students die after suspected toxic gas exposure in UP's Vrindavan

Four students died, and one was injured after they were exposed to suspected toxic gas while cleaning an underground water tank in Vrindavan’s Chaitanya Vihar in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, officials said on Wednesday (October 7). The incident happened at a residential Sanskrit school after students noticed a foul smell coming from the tank, which was nearly 12 to 14 feet deep.



Before trying to clean the remaining sludge, the students first used a motor to remove water. While doing so, one student entered the tank but soon became unconscious. To rescue him, four others went inside, but they also collapsed. Officials said all five were pulled out from the tank and were rushed to the hospital.

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One student is conscious

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh confirmed that four students, aged 17 to 20, lost their lives during the incident. Their bodies were taken to the mortuary and their families were notified. The fifth student, named Rudra, survived the incident and is being treated.



According to SSP Shlok Kumar, Rudra is conscious and able to speak. He was first admitted to the district hospital and then referred elsewhere for closer monitoring. Mathura Police said the incident took place at Vrindavan Gurukulam, where the students live and study. Singh announced a magisterial inquiry to establish how the incident happened and whether the gurukulam had the required recognition.



“A magisterial inquiry would be conducted to ascertain how the incident occurred, whether the gurukulam had the required recognition and under what circumstances the students were made to clean the water tank," he said. It will also look into why the students were made to clean the underground tank and whether adequate safety measures were in place.