Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday (November 29) opposed the proposed Delimitation Bill and questioned the composition of the committee formed for the exercise, alleging the BJP scripted the process. Thackeray said he is opposing the bill, keeping a note of the country's interests, not party considerations. He added that the central government was using the issue of the bill for political purposes.



"Sorry for causing inconvenience on a Sunday, but the Bill that is coming will cause even more trouble. Keeping aside the interests of the party, we have thought about the country. That's why we are opposing this Bill," he said.



Thackeray questioned the makeup of the committee, pointing out that Gyanesh Kumar had been made a part of it and raising doubts about how the other members were picked, claiming the process left the Opposition without representation.



"First, in the committee constituted for the bill, Gyanesh Kumar has been placed, and a former Chief Justice. Who selected them? Modi and Amit Shah. The third member will also be chosen by Gyanesh Kumar. The BJP has already prepared the script," he said.

Thackeray on Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha seats

He argued that the committee should have had at least one Opposition leader on board and questioned the selection process itself, reiterating that Opposition representation was essential. Thackeray also asked whether Rajya Sabha seats would be increased in line with the proposed expansion of the Lok Sabha.



"If the number of Lok Sabha seats is increasing, will the number of Rajya Sabha seats also increase? There is no information on this. The BJP has examined constituencies based on election results. How will 850 seats be created? They will decide this. They already know which areas have voted for whom," he said.



Further questioning the process of determining the constituencies, Thackeray alleged the method could be used to influence electoral outcomes. He asked how the government will increase the number of seats. He accused the central government of already knowing which areas vote for whom. "This method is a fraud. Those who have experience in stealing votes have been brought in," he said.



Thackeray reaffirmed that his party's opposition to the Bill stemmed partly from the ambiguity surrounding the proposed amendments, including a potential rise in the number of Rajya Sabha seats. He also raised concerns about how the government had approached the constitutional process and criticised the exclusion of Opposition voices from the committee.